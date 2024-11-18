“Hezbollah Mourns Senior Media Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike”

Hezbollah announced on Sunday the martyrdom of Hajj Mohammad Afif Al-Naboulsi, the head of its Media Relations Department, who was killed along with several others in an Israeli airstrike earlier that day.

In a heartfelt statement, Hezbollah described Martyr Afif as a “lion in the media arena” and a trusted voice of the Resistance, known for his steadfast commitment to the cause. He was a prominent figure in Hezbollah’s media, political, and jihad efforts, shaping the narrative of the struggle through his fearless communication and leadership.

The statement highlighted his enduring legacy, recalling his famous declaration to the enemy: “Resistance is a nation, and a nation never dies.” It also paid tribute to his courage, particularly during a high-profile press conference in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, where he defied Zionist threats with unflinching resolve.

Hezbollah extended condolences to Imam Mahdi (A.S.), the Supreme Leader of Muslims, Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, and Martyr Afif’s family, describing his loss as a profound sacrifice in the ongoing battle against aggression.