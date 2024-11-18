“Hezbollah Intensifies Strikes on Israeli Forces Along Border and in Occupied Palestine”

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, launched a series of operations on Sunday targeting Israeli forces along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and in northern occupied Palestine. These actions, according to Hezbollah’s statements, are in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and as part of its defense of Lebanon.

Key Operations:

1. Saturday, 11:15 PM: Hezbollah fighters ambushed advancing Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of Shamaa, engaging in close combat with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, causing confirmed casualties. Clashes continued into the night.

2. Sunday, 6:00 AM: Rocket barrage targeted the Ma’ale Golani barracks, headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade.

3. 6:30 AM: Rocket strike hit Israeli forces gathered on the southern outskirts of Khiam.

4. 10:15 AM: Rocket attack targeted the Krayot area near Haifa.

5. 11:15 AM:Artillery strikes targeted Israeli forces near Shamaa’s southwestern outskirts.

6. 2:00 PM – 10:05 PM: Repeated rocket barrages struck Israeli positions in Khiam and Ramim (Hounin) barracks, with eight separate attacks on forces near Khiam, causing significant damage and casualties.

7. 9:40 PM: A guided missile destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank at the Tayr Harfa-Al-Jibbene triangle, resulting in crew fatalities.

8. 10:00 PM: Hezbollah conducted a precision drone strike on Israeli forces east of Khiam, marking the second aerial attack of the day.

These operations are part of Hezbollah’s ongoing campaign to counter Israeli movements and support resistance efforts in the region, highlighting the intensifying conflict along the border and within occupied territories.