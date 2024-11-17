“Iraqi Resistance Strikes Israeli Military Targets in Northern and Southern Occupied Palestine”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Saturday evening that it had carried out a series of attacks on Israeli military sites in northern and southern occupied Palestine, including two strikes on a key target in the occupied city of Eilat.

In a statement, the group declared that these operations were a direct response to ongoing Israeli aggression, including massacres targeting civilians, women, and children. The attacks were also framed as acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people and Lebanese resistance.

The resistance emphasized its commitment to escalating operations against Israeli military strongholds, stating that the pace of attacks would intensify in the coming period.

These strikes mark the latest in a series of cross-border operations, underscoring the growing regional solidarity with Palestine and the expanding scope of resistance against Israeli military targets.