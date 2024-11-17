“Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza’s Al-Bureij Refugee Camp Kill 8, Including a Child”

Early this morning, at least eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. The attacks also left several others injured and caused extensive damage to residential buildings.

Local sources reported that one of the strikes hit a home belonging to the Aqel family, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including a child. Another strike targeted the Al-Maqadmah family’s home, killing a woman and wounding at least nine others.

The injured and deceased were transported by Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for treatment and identification.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery fire in northwestern Gaza City caused additional widespread damage, compounding the destruction in the already besieged area.

The escalation highlights the ongoing toll on civilians amid intensified hostilities in the region.