“Hezbollah Launches Intense Operations Targeting Israeli Military Bases and Settlements”

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, announced a series of extensive military operations over the past 24 hours against Israeli military bases, positions, and settlements in northern occupied Palestine. These actions aim to confront Israeli advances along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

In multiple statements released on Saturday, Hezbollah outlined the details of the strikes, which targeted key military and strategic sites, including infantry headquarters, naval bases, and special units of the Israeli army. The operations were described as part of the “Khaybar Operations” and were carried out under the slogan “At Your Service, O Nasrallah.”

Key Operations:

1. Friday, 11:15 PM: Rocket attack on the Eastern Brigade 769 infantry battalion headquarters at “Ramim” barracks.

2. Saturday, 12:15 AM: Second strike on the same location.

3. 8:00 AM: Drone assault on the Shayetet 13 naval unit headquarters at “Atlit” base, south of Haifa.

4. 10:00 AM: Rocket strike on the “Shraga” base, administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade, north of Akka.

5. 10:30 AM: Drone strikes on Israeli army gatherings near Avivim and Yir’on settlements.

Hezbollah also targeted multiple settlements, military checkpoints, and equipment, including a Merkava tank, which was destroyed using guided missiles, resulting in casualties among its crew. Strikes extended to strategic locations like Haifa and the Carmel region, hitting naval and air force facilities, as well as logistical bases.

The group emphasized that these operations were conducted to defend Lebanon and its people, while reinforcing their commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle against Israeli aggression.