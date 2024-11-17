Israeli Forces Launch Arrest Campaign Across West Bank Amid Clashes with Resistance Fighters

Israeli occupation forces launched a series of pre-dawn raids across multiple areas in the West Bank on Sunday, sparking violent clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters and resulting in numerous arrests. These operations, accompanied by an escalation of settler attacks, come amid the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

Clashes in Nablus

In eastern Nablus, Israeli forces raided the Balata neighborhood, entering through the Awarta checkpoint. Palestinian resistance fighters targeted the advancing troops with explosive devices near the Al-Ghawi roundabout. Israeli forces also stormed several homes, including that of the Kasab family, as part of their operation.

Violence in Bethlehem and Other Areas

In southern West Bank, confrontations erupted in Bethlehem, where young Palestinian activists clashed with Israeli forces. A young man was reportedly arrested from Al-Saff Street during the raid.

In Tulkarem, the home of a detainee in the village of Azbat al-Jarad was stormed by Israeli forces. Similar raids unfolded in Qalqilya, where two individuals, including an elderly man, were detained in the Shireem neighborhood after forces entered the city through the southern checkpoint.

Raids Intensify Across West Bank

Israeli troops also carried out operations in Birzeit, Kobar, and Beit Ummar in the northern West Bank, as well as Shabtin, west of Ramallah. The military presence was significantly heightened at the Ein Sinya checkpoint north of Ramallah, intensifying the already volatile situation.

Rising Death Toll in the West Bank

The Israeli army’s expanded operations in the West Bank, coupled with increased settler violence, have added to the mounting toll of the ongoing crisis. Official Palestinian sources report that the death toll in the West Bank has reached 783, with approximately 6,300 injured since the escalation began.

These developments highlight the worsening conditions across Palestinian territories, as calls for de-escalation and international intervention remain unanswered.