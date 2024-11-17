Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 75 Palestinians in Three Devastating Attacks

Israeli occupation forces carried out three large-scale airstrikes early Sunday morning in the northern and central Gaza Strip, killing at least 75 Palestinians, including entire families, and leaving many others trapped beneath the rubble.

Beit Lahia: 50 Lives Lost in a Single Strike

The deadliest attack targeted a five-story residential building in the Beit Lahia project, killing at least 50 Palestinians, many of whom were displaced families seeking refuge. Eyewitnesses and medical sources confirmed the victims included members of the Ghoneim and Ayada families, with others yet to be identified. Distress calls from survivors trapped under the rubble were reported, but rescue teams, hindered by continuous airstrikes, have been unable to reach them.

Mamdouh Basal, spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense, revealed that the destroyed building housed around 70 people. He described the scene as catastrophic, with dozens feared dead or missing beneath the ruins.

Additional Strikes and Casualties

Two other massacres were documented in the same region.

-Beit Lahia Project: An airstrike on the Abdul Ati family’s home killed 15 people.

Al-Bureij Refugee Camp:Another bombing struck the home of Abu Wajdi Aqil in Block 9, resulting in 10 fatalities.

Rising Toll Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has left at least 43,799 Palestinians dead and over 103,601 injured. Thousands more remain trapped under rubble, with rescue operations severely limited due to continuous bombings. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens as Israel’s attacks persist, defying international calls for a ceasefire.

The United Nations Security Council and the International Court of Justice have urged immediate measures to halt the violence, prevent further loss of life, and address the dire humanitarian situation. Despite these calls, airstrikes and blockades have continued, exacerbating what many describe as a genocide against Gaza’s civilian population.

Global Outcry and Calls for Action

The international community has expressed outrage over the escalating civilian death toll, with calls intensifying for immediate intervention to halt the violence and address the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.