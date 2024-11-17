Yemen Scholars Association Condemns Saudi Desecration of Islamic Sanctities and Calls for Action

The Yemen Scholars Association has issued a strong condemnation of recent actions by the Saudi regime, accusing it of desecrating Islamic sanctities under the guise of “entertainment” and undermining the sanctity of the holy lands. The association criticized these activities as an affront to the Muslim Qibla and a betrayal of the faith it claims to protect.

Denouncing Immorality and Betrayal

In its statement, the association decried the hosting of indecent events in Saudi Arabia, particularly during the Riyadh Season, which reportedly included performances disrespecting the sanctity of the Kaaba. These actions, the scholars argued, represent a dangerous erosion of Islamic values within the holy land.

The association also lambasted Saudi discussions of potential normalization with Israel, describing such talks as a betrayal of the Muslim Ummah and its sacred principles. It emphasized that such steps are unacceptable and must be resisted.

Call to Action for the Muslim World

The Yemen Scholars Association urged Muslims worldwide, especially religious scholars, to denounce these actions and hold the Saudi ruling family accountable for their behavior. It declared the Saudi leadership unfit to manage the Two Holy Mosques and called for a united stance against their actions.

The association also expressed solidarity with Saudi scholars who have spoken out against these policies and been imprisoned for their stance. It called on Islamic nations to support the oppressed in Gaza and Lebanon and to actively resist oppressive regimes in the region.

Growing Muslim Outrage

The Saudi regime’s recent activities have sparked widespread criticism on social media platforms, with many Muslims calling for the protection of Islamic sanctities in the holy land. The Yemen Scholars Association’s statement amplifies this outrage, calling for immediate action to safeguard the spiritual and moral integrity of the Muslim world.