Yemeni Forces Launch Precision Drone Strikes on Israeli Targets in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

The Yemeni Armed Forces conducted a targeted military operation against key Israeli military and strategic sites in Tel Aviv (referred to as Yaffa) and Ashkelon (Asqalan), marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. The strikes, carried out with drones, were announced on Sunday evening by Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e.

Successful Drone Offensive

According to Brigadier General Sare’e, the operation involved multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and successfully struck its intended military and vital targets. The operation underscores Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestinian and Lebanese resistance efforts amid ongoing Israeli military actions.

Solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon

“The Yemeni Armed Forces stand with the oppressed peoples of Palestine and Lebanon,” General Sare’e stated, emphasizing Yemen’s role in the broader resistance against Israeli aggression. He linked the strikes directly to the “crimes” committed by Israeli forces in Gaza and Lebanon.

Continued Operations Pledged

General Sare’e affirmed that Yemen’s military actions would persist until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and hostilities against both Gaza and Lebanon cease. “Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege persist,” he declared, reinforcing Yemen’s position in the escalating regional conflict.

This development highlights Yemen’s growing involvement in the broader resistance movement, with potential implications for the already tense Middle East landscape.