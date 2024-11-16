Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Across Southern Lebanon, Leaving Scores Dead and Injured

The Israeli military has escalated its airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon, causing significant casualties and widespread destruction in multiple areas. The relentless attacks have left dozens of civilians dead and injured, with property damage reported on a large scale.

Renewed Strikes on Beirut’s Southern Suburb

On Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes resumed bombing Haret Hreik, a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb, less than an hour after issuing evacuation warnings. The area, a known residential and commercial hub, has suffered extensive damage.

Targets Across Southern Lebanon

The Lebanese National News Agency confirmed multiple airstrikes targeting towns in the south:

Al-Jumaijmeh, Shaqra, and Barashi (Bint Jbeil District):** Heavy bombing caused extensive destruction.

Aba (Nabatieh District): A three-story house was completely destroyed in an Israeli raid.

Armata (Jezzine District): Airstrikes continued to hit residential areas, adding to the mounting toll of devastation.

Rising Casualties

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported 56 deaths and 180 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours. Since the aggression began on October 8, 2023, the death toll in Lebanon has climbed to 3,445, with 14,599 injured. These figures underscore the scale of destruction inflicted on Lebanese civilians and infrastructure.

Humanitarian Concerns

The intensifying Israeli attacks have raised alarm among humanitarian organizations, highlighting the urgent need for a ceasefire and international intervention to protect civilians and address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.