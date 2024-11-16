Millions Rally Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Lebanon: “On the Path of Martyrs Until Victory”

Millions of Yemenis flooded the streets of Sana’a and other provinces on Friday, gathering in al-Sabeen Square, the largest square in the capital, to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon. The rallies, held under the slogan “With Gaza and Lebanon… On the Path of the Martyrs Until Victory,” showcased widespread support for the resistance against Israeli aggression and U.S. intervention.

Participants declared their unwavering commitment to confronting global arrogance and supporting resistance fighters in Gaza and Lebanon until the Israeli occupation is defeated.

Rally Statement Highlights:

A statement issued during the demonstrations conveyed messages of resilience and defiance:

Tribute to Martyrs: “To our martyrs, we reaffirm our promise. We will not falter or retreat. Your sacrifices have brought dignity and victory to Islam.”

Condemnation of the Riyadh Summit: The statement denounced the recent summit in Riyadh, labeling it as the “summit of disgrace and shame,” and asserting that its resolutions do not represent the will of the region’s people or the free voices of the Islamic Nation.

Support for Resistance: It praised the efforts of fighters in Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, calling them the true representatives of the Islamic conscience.

Backing Leadership Decisions: The statement lauded the Yemeni leadership’s bold decision to target an American aircraft carrier and warships, framing it as a principled, faith-driven act of resistance.

Yemen’s Firm Stance:

The rallies underscored Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting Palestinian and Lebanese causes, regardless of escalating risks. The demonstrators vowed to uphold their faith-based commitment to resist aggression and stand by those fighting for liberation.

The massive turnout and powerful declarations reflect Yemen’s deep-rooted solidarity with the oppressed and its resolve to pursue justice on the path of the martyrs.