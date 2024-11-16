Ansarullah Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus, Calls for Resistance Against Escalating Aggression

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, which targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas linked to the Islamic Jihad Movement. The attacks, which resulted in civilian casualties and the loss of key resistance figures, have sparked widespread outrage.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ansarullah denounced the strikes as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and an extension of Israel’s “genocidal crimes” against Palestinians and Lebanese.

“We express our condolences and congratulations to the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine for the martyrdom of its leaders in this heinous attack,” the statement read, honoring the sacrifices made in the ongoing resistance against Israeli occupation.

Ansarullah criticized the escalation of violence, describing it as a sign of Israel’s “bankruptcy and failure” in confronting resistance forces on the battlefield. The statement highlighted the mounting effectiveness of resistance operations in Gaza and Lebanon, asserting that Israel’s reliance on targeted assassinations underscores its military and political weaknesses.

“The Zionist regime’s targeting of civilian leaders reflects its inability to counter the critical role played by the Islamic Jihad Movement,” the group declared.

The statement concluded with a firm call to action, asserting that Israel’s continued aggression, sovereignty violations, and atrocities can only be countered through unwavering resistance and jihad.