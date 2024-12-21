Escalating Tribal Clashes in Shabwa Leave Casualties Amid Rising Tensions

Local sources in Shabwa governorate have reported a significant escalation in tribal clashes in the Usaylan district, involving the Balharith and Al-Tahif tribes. The confrontations, which have intensified in recent days, now include the use of drones, mortars, and heavy machine guns.

According to the sources, the clashes have resulted in multiple casualties on both sides and caused widespread panic among the residents of Usaylan, a district under the control of occupation forces.

The sources revealed that the Islah militia authorities, based in Marib, are providing military support to the Al-Tahif tribe, while the UAE-backed Giants Brigades have aligned themselves with the Balharith tribe from Shabwa.

The violence, rooted in longstanding tribal revenge disputes, has continued to escalate, with both sides mobilizing additional fighters to the northern outskirts of Usaylan district. The situation remains tense, with fears of further bloodshed as tribal hostilities persist.