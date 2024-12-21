Iran Warns of US-Israeli Plot to Partition Muslim Nations and Cement Zionist Dominance

Cairo: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of a long-term strategic plan by the United States and the Israeli regime aimed at fragmenting Muslim countries to strengthen Tel Aviv’s dominance over the region. Speaking during an interview with Egypt’s al-Ghad network on Friday, Araghchi highlighted the dangers posed by Israeli aggression and US support for its regional ambitions.

Araghchi, attending the 21st Session of the Council of Ministers of the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization in Cairo, pointed to Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza, escalated aggression in Lebanon, and intensified attacks on Syria’s economic and military infrastructure as evidence of this unfolding plot.

He accused Israel of seeking to drag the region into a broad-scale war, while commending Iran’s “intelligent” responses to such provocations. Iran, he emphasized, has consistently supported Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposing Israeli aggression and terrorism.

Reflecting on Iran’s advisory role in Syria, particularly under the leadership of the late anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, Araghchi noted that Iran’s support was intended to help Syria counter terrorist threats like Daesh, while respecting the Arab nation’s autonomy in decision-making.

Araghchi also raised concerns about the potential resurgence of terrorism in Syria due to the unstable political landscape, warning that the threat could spread to other regional countries. He dismissed claims that Iran exerts control over resistance movements, asserting that while these groups share a common objective of opposing Israel, they operate independently.

The foreign minister praised resistance movements for inflicting significant blows on Israel, forcing it to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon despite the assassination of key leaders. He described the resistance as a “sacred ideology” that continues to rebuild stronger after each challenge.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of regional unity, calling for an Arab-Islamic coalition to confront shared threats. He commended Egypt’s historical and civilizational significance and underscored the potential for greater collaboration between Tehran and Cairo to advance the interests of the Muslim world. Iran, he said, has always supported Egypt’s efforts to defend Palestinian rights and oppose Israeli atrocities.

The foreign minister concluded by advocating for stronger regional cooperation to counter external interference,

preserve sovereignty, and address the challenges posed by Israeli expansionism.

source:- Press TV