Massive Rallies in Yemen Show Unwavering Solidarity with Palestine

Sana’a: Millions of Yemenis flooded the streets of al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and other provinces on Friday, rallying in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza.

During the demonstrations, a powerful statement was issued, reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine. The rallies underscored Yemenis’ unwavering patience and resilience in the ongoing struggle, vowing to defend both the Palestinian cause and their own sovereignty.

The statement boldly challenged Israel and its American allies, emphasizing Yemen’s readiness to confront any conspiracies targeting their stance. It also highlighted the people’s willingness to make any necessary sacrifices in this shared battle against oppression.

Praising the heroic operations of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, the statement called on Arab and Islamic nations to join forces, mobilize their resources, and activate all capabilities to support Palestine in its fight for justice and freedom.