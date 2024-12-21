Yemen: In a compelling speech addressing the latest regional developments, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Leader of the Revolution, reframed the Syrian crisis through a broader lens, emphasizing its role in the existential struggle against the Zionist entity. His analysis shed light on Israel’s pivotal involvement in the turmoil, overshadowing the sectarian and tribal narratives often propagated by Arab and international media.

Sayyed Abdulmalik highlighted that the crisis in Syria is not merely an internal conflict but a calculated step in Israel’s “Greater Middle East Plan.” This agenda, he argued, seeks to dismantle Syria’s military capabilities, occupy its territories, and neutralize its historic role in supporting resistance movements against Israeli aggression. The leader emphasized that these events align with a broader Zionist strategy to reshape the region, undermining its stability and resistance networks.

He condemned the deliberate misinformation campaigns by armed groups and their international backers, which have obscured Israel’s role and diverted attention toward internal strife. Sayyed Abdulmalik called on the Arab and Islamic world to resist these selective narratives and recognize the Zionist aggression as the primary driver of Syria’s crisis.

The speech also exposed the complicity of some Arab states, which have supported Israel’s plans to gain favor with the US administration. He underscored the importance of exposing these alliances and confronting the disinformation campaigns distorting the region’s reality.

Sayyed Abdulmalik’s remarks were a rallying cry for unity and resistance, urging nations to address the Zionist threat before it solidifies its gains in Syria. He reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering solidarity with Syria and its people, pledging to stand firm against all forms of aggression and disinformation.

Through this speech, Sayyed Abdulmalik reframed the Syrian crisis as a crucial battlefront in the broader struggle against Zionist ambitions, calling for regional awareness and action to confront this shared threat.