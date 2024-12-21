Yemen’s Strikes Against Israel Earn Regional Praise, Highlighting Strategic Gains

Middle East News: Palestinian resistance groups have commended Yemen’s recent military operations, emphasizing their strategic significance in countering Israeli aggression. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine praised Yemen’s successful strike on a military site in Jaffa, describing it as a breakthrough that shifted the balance of power in favor of the resistance.

In their statement, the Popular Front highlighted Yemen’s ability to breach Israeli defense systems, labeling the attack a “resounding slap” to Israel and its Western allies. They described Yemen as a “strategic challenge” and a symbol of resilience, noting its ability to develop tools of resistance and support Palestine from afar.

Similarly, the Islamic Jihad Movement lauded Yemen’s missile and drone operations, commending them as courageous acts of solidarity with Gaza. They emphasized the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their unwavering support for Palestine, stating that these actions inspire global movements advocating for justice and freedom.

Reports indicate that Yemen has launched over 200 rockets and 170 drones at Israel since the start of the conflict, creating significant challenges for the Israeli military. Israeli media have acknowledged the difficulty in countering Yemen’s growing missile capabilities, admitting, “Israel does not know how to deal with Yemen.”

Yemen has openly supported Palestine since the war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The Yemeni Armed Forces have pledged to continue their retaliatory strikes until Israel ceases its offensives in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 45,206 Palestinian deaths and 107,512 injuries in Gaza. Despite intensified US-backed Israeli attacks, including the deployment of B-2 bombers targeting Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces remain resolute in their support for Gaza, underscoring their role as a vital ally in the regional resistance movement.