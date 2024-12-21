Zionist Aggression on Yemeni Ports Causes Devastation and $313M in Losses

The Ministry of Transport and the Red Sea Ports Corporation held a press conference at the Port of Hodeidah to address the damage caused by Zionist aggression on Thursday. The attack killed nine people, injured three, and severely damaged the port’s infrastructure, with losses estimated at $313 million from July to December 2024.

Minister Mohammed Ayash Quhim condemned the targeting of civilian sites, calling it a violation of international laws, and criticized the UN’s silence. He stressed that these attacks aim to exacerbate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and pressure Yemenis to stop supporting Gaza.

The Red Sea Ports Corporation highlighted efforts to resume operations despite attacks on vital infrastructure, including cranes, power stations, and ships. Coastal Defense Commander Major General Mohammed Al-Qadari vowed a strong military response, reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestine and resisting aggression.

The statement called for international accountability and an end to the use of economic facilities as political leverage against Yemen.