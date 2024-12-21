Mohammed Al-Houthi: Arrow 3 Missile Defense System Fails to Protect the Zionist Entity

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, has stated that the Arrow 3 (Hetz 3) missile defense system fails to secure the Zionist entity against the Palestine-2 hypersonic missiles.

In a post on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), Al-Houthi highlighted the significant failure of Israel’s Iron Dome, noting that the inefficacy extends to American, European, and Israeli defense systems alike.

He praised the Yemeni missile forces, saying, “May the hands of the heroes in our missile forces remain unshaken, and Yemen, the land of faith, will continue its support for Gaza.”