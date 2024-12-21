Yemeni Hypersonic Missile Hits Military Target in Tel Aviv with Unmatched Precision

In a show of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation for the massacres in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a strategic strike using a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile. The missile targeted a military site of the Israeli enemy in the occupied city of Yaffa, commonly known as Tel Aviv.

According to Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the missile hit its target with exceptional precision, bypassing Israel’s defensive and interception systems, which failed to counter the attack. The announcement was made in an official statement on Saturday morning.

General Sare’e hailed this operation as a significant achievement, extending his salute to the Yemeni people, who gathered in public squares to affirm their defiance of the Israeli enemy and their unwavering support for Palestine.

He further added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces salute the Mujahideen in the Gaza Strip for their ongoing heroic operations against the Israeli enemy and affirm their commitment to supporting them until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”