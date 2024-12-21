Yemen Shakes Israel: ‘Palestine 2’ Missiles Strike Deep and Expose Zionist Failures

The Palestinian Resistance Committees have lauded the precise missile strikes carried out by Yemeni forces, targeting the heart of Israel and injuring dozens of settlers. They described the operations as a significant shift in the regional confrontation with the occupation.

In their statement, the committees said: “We commend the blessed Yemeni rocket strike that penetrated deep into the Zionist entity, injuring dozens of settlers, underlining the crucial role Yemen plays in supporting the Palestinian cause.”

The statement emphasized Yemen’s unwavering determination and leadership in backing Gaza, adding that these military actions disrupt Israel’s strategies and dismantle its narrative of fabricated achievements. “The escalation of Yemeni support and the continuation of their operations highlight the Zionist entity’s inability to counter these growing threats,” the statement noted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced responsibility for launching a hypersonic missile named “Palestine 2,” which targeted a military site in occupied Jaffa. They confirmed that the missile struck its target with precision, bypassing Israel’s interception systems that failed to neutralize the attack.

These developments occur amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance’s launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Yemen has repeatedly affirmed its steadfast support for the Palestinian struggle and has intensified its missile strikes on Israel as part of a phased escalation campaign.