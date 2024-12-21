Joint Yemeni-Iraqi Drone Strike Hits Southern Israel

In support for the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the ongoing massacres against the Gazans, The Yemeni Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting vital targets of the Israeli enemy in southern occupied Palestine with a number of drones.

The operation successfully achieved its objectives, by the grace of God, according to a statement read by the Yemeni military spokesman General Yahya Sare’e on Friday during a mass rally in support and solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In another context, the Air Force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a military target belonging to the Israeli enemy in occupied Yaffa with a drone, and the operation achieved its goal successfully, thanks to God, Sare’e added.

“The Yemeni armed forces will respond to any Israeli-American escalation against Yemen with a proportional escalation and will not hesitate to target the critical infrastructure of the Israeli enemy or the military movements of the American enemy targeting Yemen,” he underscored.

“The ongoing crimes against Gaza will only lead to more strikes and joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against the Israeli enemy, and these operations will not stop until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” the brigadier general stressed.