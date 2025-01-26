Lebanese Ministry of Health Reports 22 Martyrs and 124 Injured in Israeli Attacks in Southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Health has confirmed that 22 people, including a soldier, were martyred and 124 others, including 9 children and a paramedic, were injured as a result of Israeli attacks on civilians attempting to return to their villages in southern Lebanon. This follows the expiration of a 60-day deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw from the region, as part of a ceasefire agreement.

The ministry’s statement on Sunday revealed that the casualties occurred when citizens, trying to return to their occupied towns, were met with Israeli gunfire. The deadline for the Israeli army’s withdrawal, set under the ceasefire agreement between Tel Aviv and Beirut, expired at dawn on Sunday. However, Israeli forces remain stationed in some areas of southern Lebanon, violating the terms of the ceasefire deal, which had come into effect on November 27, 2024.

Since early Sunday morning, hundreds of people gathered at the entrances to border villages, where they were confronted with gunfire from Israeli troops. The casualties were reported in several southern regions, including Aitaroun, Blida, Houla, Kafr Kila, Al-Adaisseh, Mays al-Jabal, and others. The Lebanese Ministry of Health provided a detailed list of victims across these areas.

The Lebanese army had previously urged residents to exercise caution when approaching the southern border due to the potential presence of mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army. The army also accused Israel of delaying its full withdrawal from the region.