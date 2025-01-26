US Retaliatory Designation of Ansarullah: A Sign of Strategic Failure in Yemen

The motives behind this re-designation were not hidden. An executive order issued by US President Donald Trump explicitly stated that the decision was retaliatory, targeting Yemen’s active involvement in supporting Gaza, including striking deep into Israeli-held territories, disrupting maritime routes linked to Israel, and executing sophisticated attacks on US warships—a historic and unprecedented defeat for the American navy.

Such a step was entirely predictable given the challenges the US has faced over 15 months in containing Yemen’s growing support for Gaza through military, economic, and political pressures. Previous designations, including one under the Biden administration, failed to yield significant results. The latest Trump-era designation adds nothing new to Sana’a, which has already surpassed such pressures and engaged in direct and high-stakes confrontations with the US Navy, emerging victorious.

The government in Sana’a responded to the designation by reaffirming that it would only strengthen Yemen’s resolve. “This designation will not deter the Yemeni people, its free political forces, or Ansarullah from steadfastly defending their just cause,” stated the Government in Sana’a. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the US is the real terrorist entity, complicit with Israel in the ongoing killing of children and women in Gaza.

The decision also underscores America’s enduring alignment with Israel and its continued policy of punishing those who reject its dictates. It reflects the United States’ bankruptcy and lack of effective options, further evidenced by its unchanged policies despite shifting administrations. Trump’s earlier designation at the end of his first term was an attempt to recover from four years of failure to subdue Yemen—a country that then had fewer capabilities than it boasts today. Even Biden’s attempts to rebrand the designation last year failed to produce results, highlighting the decision as another symptom of strategic bankruptcy.

Sana’a has outlined the likely consequences of the re-designation, noting its adverse effects on the peace process and humanitarian situation in Yemen. Although these impacts are undoubtedly intentional, they fall short of achieving the strategic goal of changing Sana’a’s position or undermining its capabilities. Instead, they will likely backfire on Washington and its regional allies.

The decision pressures US partners in the region, particularly Saudi Arabia, which bears responsibility for implementing the peace roadmap and humanitarian agreements. If Riyadh attempts to evade these commitments under the pretext of the US designation, it risks collapsing the fragile de-escalation, a scenario the kingdom cannot afford as it faces Yemen’s advanced military capabilities and the realities of shifting regional alignments.

Notably, Saudi Arabia cannot hide behind US pressure in this case. The decision explicitly references Yemeni strikes on Saudi and Emirati territories as justification, coinciding with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s announcement of $600 billion in “investments” in the Trump administration—a thinly veiled indication that the designation is part of these dealings. Riyadh’s longstanding push for such a designation, especially post-Gaza support operations, further underscores its complicity.

In conclusion, the anticipated impacts of the US designation—excluding any effect on Sana’a’s stance or military capabilities—will ultimately rebound as counterpressure on Washington itself. While Trump may not hesitate to provide Saudi Arabia with more weapons if de-escalation collapses, such support would fall short of protecting the kingdom from the significant fallout of renewed hostilities. This dynamic will likely further strain the already fragile Saudi-US relationship.

Translated by Almasirah English website