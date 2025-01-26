Jan. 24 and 25 Over 9 Years: 65 Casualties in US-Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen

Key Incidents:

January 24

2016: Airstrikes destroyed homes and civilian properties in Sa’adah, displacing dozens of families, causing extensive damage, and instilling terror among women and children.

2017: 13 airstrikes targeted residential areas in the capital, Sana’a, leading to mass displacement and worsening humanitarian conditions.

2018: Attacks on public roads and bridges in Sa’adah’s Nashour area killed two civilians and disrupted critical transportation routes, exacerbating the siege on the region.

2020: Shelling in Hodeidah killed a child and injured another, violating the Stockholm Agreement and further deteriorating living conditions.

2022: Airstrikes in Al-Jawf targeted construction equipment and personnel, resulting in casualties and severe property damage.

January 25

2016: An airstrike on Sheikh Saleh Ahmed Redman’s home in Al-Jawf caused 19 casualties, including 12 deaths, and destroyed nearby homes.

2017: Airstrikes targeted Hodeidah radio station, injuring staff and destroying the facility in an apparent attempt to silence the media.

2018: A vehicle carrying civilians in Al-Jawf was struck, resulting in six deaths and two injuries.

2022: Strikes on public infrastructure in Sana’a and Sa’adah, including forensic facilities and road maintenance equipment, caused significant destruction and civilian casualties.

These incidents constitute clear violations of international humanitarian law, with attacks on civilians, civilian objects, and public infrastructure being categorized as war crimes. Despite repeated calls for accountability, the global response remains inadequate.

The devastating impact of these crimes underscores the urgent need for international intervention to halt the aggression, lift the blockade on Yemen, and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

source Almasirah website