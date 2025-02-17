Abdulsalam: Yemen Closely Monitoring Gaza Ceasefire, Ready to Act

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of Yemen’s National Delegation, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat to discuss the latest regional developments, particularly the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza.

During the meeting, Abdulsalam emphasized that Yemen is closely monitoring regional events, stressing that any future actions in support of the Palestinian people will depend on Israel’s full adherence to the ceasefire. He also underscored the importance of coordination among concerned nations to uphold Palestinian rights and promote regional stability.

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister commended Yemen’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian cause, acknowledging its crucial role in strengthening Palestinian resistance and enforcing a ceasefire on Israel. Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to Yemen’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, emphasizing that Yemen’s stability is essential for regional security and sustainable development.

Since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance’s “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation, the region has witnessed significant escalation. The war has caused widespread devastation in Gaza, drawing strong reactions from various regional actors, including Yemen.

Yemen’s leadership has taken an active stance in supporting Palestine, with the Yemeni Armed Forces targeting vessels linked to Israel or destined for Israeli ports across strategic waterways, including the southern Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even the Arabian Sea. Additionally, Yemeni forces have launched direct strikes on Israeli targets within occupied territories.

Yemeni revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi has issued stern warnings against any Israeli or U.S. attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, vowing military retaliation should such plans be pursued. He framed Yemen’s support for Palestine as both a religious and moral obligation.

In a televised speech from Sana’a, Al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, asserting that the nation will not remain passive if Israel or the United States proceeds with plans to depopulate Gaza. He also condemned Israel’s failure to uphold its ceasefire obligations, citing restrictions on humanitarian aid and essential supplies entering the Strip.

Furthermore, Al-Houthi criticized U.S. policies in the region, particularly former U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on the Gaza ceasefire and his calls for the immediate release of Israeli captives. He dismissed Trump’s proposal to displace Gaza’s population as unrealistic, ridiculing it as “naïve talk” from a nation that claims to champion civilization and human rights.