Israeli Drone Strike Kills Lebanese Journalist in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing a prominent Lebanese journalist and executive producer along with another passenger in the Iqlim al-Tuffah district.

According to Lebanese media outlets, the attack occurred at 7:20 p.m. local time (1720 GMT) on Saturday, when an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fired a guided missile at a car traveling through Jarjouh village in Nabatieh province.

The missile strike set the vehicle ablaze, killing both individuals inside. Social media activists identified the victims as:

Ahmad Farhat – Photographer and director at Nabaa TV

Abbas Hammoud

Additionally, five civilians—including two minors—were injured while passing through the area. They were transported to Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital in Nabatieh for treatment.

Israel Claims Target Was Senior Hezbollah Commander

Following the attack, the Israeli military claimed it had targeted a senior official in Hezbollah’s aerial unit, responsible for launching drones into Israeli-occupied territories.

Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Israel Katz alleged that Abbas Hammoud was a commander in Hezbollah’s drone unit.

Escalating Threats Against Journalists

This latest Israeli attack underscores the rising dangers faced by journalists covering the war in Lebanon and Gaza.

On October 25, an Israeli airstrike on a journalists’ residence in Hasbaiyya, southern Lebanon, killed three media professionals, including:

Ghassan Najjar – Cameraman at Al-Mayadeen TV

Mohamed Reda – Engineer at Al-Mayadeen TV

Wissam Qassim – Cameraman at Al-Manar TV

In November, two more Al-Mayadeen journalists were killed in an Israeli drone strike.

In October, Israeli artillery shelling in southern Lebanon killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounded journalists from AFP and Al-Jazeera.

As the conflict escalates, journalists remain high-risk targets in Israel’s military operations across Lebanon and Gaza.

