Israeli Escalation in West Bank: Dozens Injured Amid Warnings of a Humanitarian Catastrophe

Israeli occupation forces intensified their raids across the West Bank, leaving several Palestinians injured as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

On Sunday, Israeli forces stormed the Old City of Nablus, arresting multiple citizens in a large-scale military operation across the region.

According to local sources, Israeli troops raided homes, deployed snipers on rooftops, and clashed with Palestinian residents.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that seven Palestinians were injured, including two in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses confirmed explosions and heavy gunfire in the Old City, while Israeli reconnaissance drones patrolled the skies.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Jenin

The Media Committee in Jenin Camp issued a dire warning about an escalating humanitarian catastrophe, stating that the Israeli assault has resulted in:

The destruction of over 470 establishments and homes

Disruptions to essential services, including water and electricity outages

Severe shortages in food supplies

Additionally, the committee reported that Israeli forces have cut off water supplies to four hospitals in Jenin, depriving 35% of the residents of access to clean water.

The ongoing Israeli assault on Jenin and its refugee camp has now entered its 27th day, causing:

The martyrdom of 25 Palestinians

The displacement of over 20,000 residents

The widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure

Increased Military Reinforcements and Raids

Israeli forces have deployed additional military reinforcements, including demolition vehicles, across several locations in the occupied West Bank. The occupation troops have also carried out heavy shelling and fired live ammunition near the Tiger Station, the report stated.

To date, the occupation forces have:

Arrested over 150 Palestinians

Carried out 153 raids

Executed 14 airstrikes

As part of its collective punishment policies, the Israeli occupation forces demolished the home of martyr Amjad al-Fayed and his uncles’ homes in Jenin Camp.