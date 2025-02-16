Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in South Lebanon: Martyrs and Border Violations Recorded

The Israeli enemy escalated its aggression on South Lebanon on Saturday, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement concluded on November 27, 2024, ahead of the final withdrawal deadline set for February 18, following the 60-day extension.

Israeli drones launched an airstrike on Al-Aqba in Ainatha town, with no reported casualties. However, another drone attack targeted a car on Jarjoua road in Iqlim Al-Tuffah, resulting in the martyrdom of two individuals and injuring three others.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces booby-trapped and detonated several houses in the towns of Yaroun, Mais Al-Jabal, and Houla, while Zionist tanks were seen maneuvering extensively in Maroun Al-Ras, with heavy gunfire reported in various towns across South Lebanon’s eastern sector.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces continued fortification efforts, transporting reinforced chambers into strategic positions, including Mount Blat, Aitaroun, and Hamas Hill, suggesting further entrenchment.

Despite expectations for a final phase of Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon on Sunday, the Zionist regime insists on maintaining military posts in five locations, a move categorically rejected by Lebanese authorities, who have officially informed ceasefire sponsors of their firm opposition to this hostile maneuver.

In a related development, US Central Command announced that the ceasefire committee has completed planning to transfer all villages to Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) control by February 18.