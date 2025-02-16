Israeli Occupation Expands Incursions into Syria’s Quneitra Amid Local Rejection

Israeli occupation forces continued their incursions into Syrian territory, advancing into Al-Rafid and Ruwaihina in southern Quneitra countryside with tanks and patrolling the towns’ streets for several hours.

Images circulating on social media showed Israeli troops crossing into and freely moving through the streets of the towns, marking another violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation is exploiting the deteriorating living conditions in Syrian border villages, which have worsened since the fall of the former government. Under the pretext of offering humanitarian aid and local services, including electricity, Israeli forces have been gathering information about the financial and living conditions of residents.

However, these initiatives were met with outright rejection by local Syrians, who believe that the occupation’s actions are not driven by goodwill but rather aim to create a social environment that tolerates its presence, the sources added.

Following the collapse of the former regime, Israeli forces crossed into a UN-administered buffer zone in Syria’s Quneitra province, violating the truce agreement that had been in place between Damascus and the Zionist entity since 1974.

Since then, the occupation has taken control of several villages in the area, as well as the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, with satellite images revealing the construction of illegal military bases.

