Last week, the United States deployed new Marine forces to the Saudi-occupied Mahrah Governorate, just a month after an earlier batch of US troops arrived in the region. This move is part of an increasing American military presence in areas controlled by the occupation and its proxies.

Meanwhile, Sana’a continues to play a crucial military role in supporting the Palestinian resistance and countering Zionist-American schemes against the people of Gaza.

The US seeks to expand its military influence in Yemen through direct deployment in occupied governorates or by utilizing espionage networks, which were exposed and dismantled by security agencies in Sana’a. Confessions released by Yemen’s Ministry of Interior security media last June revealed these agents’ covert operations against Yemen and its people.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the expulsion of US Marines from Yemen, Washington has now deployed Marine units to Mahrah in two phases.

This escalation was preceded by Saudi Arabia’s deployment of extremist militia factions known as “Dera Al-Watan” to tighten control over key areas in the governorate.

The Saudi-American military presence in Mahrah has sparked widespread local opposition, with residents demanding the withdrawal of all foreign forces, the reopening of Al-Ghaydah International Airport for civilian use, and an end to the ongoing militarization of one of Yemen’s last regions untouched by direct conflict.

These developments have fueled growing concerns that Mahrah is being turned into a battleground for regional and international power struggles. Meanwhile, the people of Mahrah continue their peaceful protests, calling for the expulsion of all foreign forces and externally-backed militias.

In a significant turn of events, hours after the arrival of US forces at Al-Ghaydah Airport, clashes erupted on Thursday between Saudi-backed “Dera Al-Watan” factions and local tribal fighters.

According to local sources, the fighting broke out between extremist Salafi militants and tribal gunmen opposing the foreign military presence along the road connecting Nashton and Dhaboot, resulting in casualties on both sides.

This comes amid growing discontent over Saudi Arabia’s deployment of “Dera Al-Watan” factions, which were formed from hardline Salafi groups, despite strong opposition from the people of Mahrah.