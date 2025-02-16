Nihm Tribes Declare Full Mobilization to Counter Any Threat Against Yemen

On Sunday, the Nihm tribes in the Marib and Sana’a provinces declared a state of full mobilization and combat readiness to confront any escalation by American, Israeli, and British forces and their regional proxies against Yemen.

During a massive tribal gathering in Majzar district, Marib province, the Nihm tribes reaffirmed their unwavering support for the decisions of the revolution leader, Sayyid Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, in defense of the Palestinian cause.

The tribes emphasized their full preparedness to thwart any US or Israeli schemes aimed at undermining Yemen’s steadfast stance in support of Palestine and Gaza. They also reiterated their commitment to backing Palestinian resistance until all occupied territories are liberated.

In a statement read by Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Zaba, the tribes granted Sayyid Abdul Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi full authority to take any necessary action against US-Zionist aggression targeting Yemeni sovereignty.

The statement expressed firm solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, warning Arab nations—especially those bordering Palestine—against facilitating or endorsing any plans that serve American and Zionist interests.

The tribes reaffirmed that their mobilization and heightened combat readiness represent an act of jihad in the path of Allah, aimed at confronting the enemies of faith: the United States, Israel, and their proxies.