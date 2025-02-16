Sana’a University Hosts Symposium on Medical Education Amid Wars

The Faculty of Medicine at Sana’a University organized a symposium titled “Light of Hope: Medical Education in the Face of Aggression and Wars”, addressing the impact of blockades and conflicts on Yemen’s healthcare sector.

Dr. Khaled Al-Khamisi, Dean of the Faculty, highlighted the severe damage inflicted on the medical sector and the suffering of patients due to the blockade. He emphasized the importance of raising international awareness about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and strengthening medical cooperation.

The event featured participation from Dr. Pablo Allende, President of the Salvador Allende Foundation in Latin America, and Dr. Roberto Bermudez, President of the Raul Pellegrin Foundation in Chile. Both expressed their solidarity with Yemen and their concerns over the worsening health crisis, particularly the rising rates of malnutrition and chronic diseases.

The guests also toured the College of Medicine’s departments, exploring the simulation labs and academic programs. They praised the college’s infrastructure and the high level of education it provides despite the challenging circumstances.

source:Yemen News Agency .