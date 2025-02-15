Massive Protest in Beirut Against Israeli Threats and Violation of Lebanese Sovereignty

Thousands of Lebanese citizens gathered on Saturday in a sit-in called for by Hezbollah on the old road leading to Beirut International Airport, protesting against the Israeli enemy’s violations of Lebanese sovereignty and rejecting submission to its threats.

According to Al-Manar TV, protesters demanded that the Lebanese government take immediate action to bring back the Lebanese citizens stranded in Tehran after authorities prevented the Iranian “Mahan” airline from landing in Beirut. The flight was carrying over 350 Lebanese nationals who had been on a religious visit to Iran.

The issue of the stranded Lebanese has escalated further, fueling public outrage, as demonstrators blocked the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport, demanding urgent government intervention to bring the travelers home. Protesters also condemned the government’s compliance with external pressures, warning against compromising Lebanese sovereignty.

According to sources, the decision to deny the Iranian plane landing rights in Beirut came after an Israeli threat to the airport. The Lebanese government reportedly yielded to these threats, revoking the permit previously granted to Mahan Air.

The Israeli threat has sparked widespread anger among the Lebanese public, as it represents a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty over a key national facility—Beirut International Airport.