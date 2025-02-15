Ansarullah Political Bureau Condemns Trump’s Remarks as Aggression Against Palestinian Rights

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah strongly condemned recent statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people and the potential US occupation of the Gaza Strip.

The bureau denounced these remarks as a blatant attack on Palestinian rights and an unprecedented disregard for Arab and Islamic nations.

“These blatant American threats, both in form and content, reflect the continuation of an imperialist colonial agenda,” the statement read.

Ansarullah’s Political Bureau emphasized that the US has been a direct and primary partner in the genocidal crimes against Gaza and is now actively leading efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians. The bureau accused Washington of pursuing a systematic plan aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause in favor of the Zionist expansionist project.

The statement reaffirmed that the Palestinian people will not submit to these schemes and vowed that Yemen remains unwavering in its support for the Palestinian cause.

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah further stressed that Yemen stands shoulder to shoulder with Palestine in confronting all forms of aggression and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. It called on all free nations to reject this dangerous precedent of total impunity, which comes at the expense of oppressed peoples.

source:-ansarollah net