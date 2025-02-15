Hamas Releases Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 369 Palestinian Prisoners in a New Swap Deal

Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza have handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a prisoner exchange that will see 369 Palestinian detainees released under an ongoing truce agreement.

On Saturday, the captives appeared on a stage in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, before being transferred to the Red Cross, addressing the gathered crowd and calling for further exchanges under the ceasefire deal.

This marks the sixth release since the truce took effect on January 19, following concerns last week that the deal was at risk of collapse due to Israel’s refusal to allow adequate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Hamas issued a statement emphasizing that the images of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque at the handover site, along with the strong Palestinian presence, were a message to Israel and its allies that these are “red lines.”

“The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms that negotiation and adherence to the ceasefire agreement are the only paths to their release,” the statement read.

The group highlighted that the world had witnessed “the resistance’s achievement” in the handover, which demonstrated Palestinian unity.

“We say to the entire world: there is no migration except to Al-Quds. This is our response to all calls for displacement and liquidation issued by Trump and those who support his colonial and occupation agenda,” the statement concluded.