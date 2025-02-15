600 Portuguese Figures Sign Petition Rejecting Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan

Around 600 prominent Portuguese politicians, academics, military officials, and elite journalists have signed a petition denouncing US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace the people of Gaza.

The signatories addressed the petition to the Portuguese government and the United Nations, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and commending their resilience in the face of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The petition unequivocally rejected the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians, condemning the unacceptable US proposals advocating the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents.

The Portuguese figures urged their government and the European Union to take a clear and firm stance against any calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing the necessity of upholding their right to self-determination.

Additionally, the petition strongly condemned Trump’s threats, in which he claimed that Washington would seize Gaza, expel its remaining two million residents, and turn the area into a “resort.”