Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Praises Yemeni Armed Forces’ Statement

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement praised the statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, announcing the resumption of operations against Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas.

The movement considered the statement “a bold step aimed at pressuring the entity and its sponsors to reopen the crossings and allow the entry of aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.”

In a statement, it said, “We welcome this courageous stance, which expresses the authenticity and courage of the Yemeni people in supporting our people in the Gaza Strip and their support for the cause of our Palestinian people and their resistance. It affirms the unity of our position against occupation and injustice.”