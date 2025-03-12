Zionist Enemy Is Tightening Its Grip On Gaza For The 11th Day In A Row

Zionist enemy continues to tighten its grip on Gaza Strip, tightening its noose on the crossings and preventing the entry of aid to the population, exacerbating their dire humanitarian situation.

For 11 days, Israel has been blocking the supply of food, fuel, medicine, and other essential humanitarian supplies to the ravaged Gaza Strip’s more than two million residents.

The halt to humanitarian aid, coupled with a significant increase in the prices of basic goods in the Strip, has led to a shortage of fuel and diesel, forcing bakeries to shut down and forcing residents to turn to fires to cook their food.

Israel has also decided to cut off electricity to the Strip’s desalination plant, cutting off water to Gaza’s residents.

The situation has not stopped, as there is a severe shortage of medicine and fuel needed to operate hospitals, water pumps, bakeries, and telecommunications.

The humanitarian situation is becoming increasingly complex, especially since Israel, during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, failed to adhere to the humanitarian protocol.

It did not allow sufficient aid into the Strip, nor did it allow tents and mobile homes for a large number of residents whose homes were destroyed by the occupation.

Israel is pursuing a policy of collective punishment against the residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of what it calls a pressure tool on Hamas to impose an agreement it has tailored to its needs. It is attempting to secure the release of its captive prisoners without ending the war.