Enemy Destroys Infrastructure In The Town Of Qabatiya, South of Jenin.

Israeli bulldozers destroyed infrastructure in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, at dawn on Wednesday, amid the deployment of additional military reinforcements.

The Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli bulldozers destroyed streets in the town, including the Jerusalem Roundabout and the Coffee Shops Street, and razed a number of civilian stalls there, amid the firing of tear gas canisters.

Military bulldozers also destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the town, while raids and searches of homes in the town continue.

The Israeli occupation continues to deploy its military reinforcements to the town of Qabatiya from the Dotan military checkpoint, amid the outbreak of clashes.

The Israeli aggression on the city and refugee camp of Jenin enters its 51st day, leaving 34 martyrs and dozens more injured.