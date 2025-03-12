Israeli Enemy Forces Kill Six Palestinians in Gaza

At least six Palestinian citizens were killed in Israeli attacks in Rafah and Gaza City on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the civil defense service Mahmoud Basal said that an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in the Netzarim corridor in the south of Gaza City, killing five citizens, including two brothers.

Earlier, paramedics said that four citizens were martyred and others were injured in an Israeli drone attack in the east of Gaza City before one of them succumbed to his injuries.

In the morning, a citizen was also killed when an Israeli drone opened fire at him in al-Shuka town, east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces also carried out gunfire and artillery attacks in different areas of Khan Yunis.

Yesterday, four citizens, including three brothers, were killed in an Israeli strike in the eastern area of Abasan town in Khan Yunis.