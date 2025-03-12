Zionist Alert In Anticipation Of Missiles & Drones From Yemen

Israeli military affairs commentator Itay Blumenthal revealed that the Israeli Air Force has raised its alert level and strengthened its air defense system, including sending fighter jets into the air to protect the skies, due to concerns about the launch of drones and ballistic missiles from Yemen.

The Israeli commentator said, “Despite the alert, there has been no change in the Home Front Command’s instructions to the public,” according to the Palestinian Ma’an News Agency.

Last night, Israeli media reported that the GPS system was down in the occupied territory due to fears of a possible attack from Yemen in the near future.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the resumption of the ban on all Israeli ships passing through the designated operational area of ​​the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.