Livestock killed & Homes Damaged By Saudi Enemy Bombing In Sa’ada

A number of livestock were killed, and homes and property were damaged as a result of Saudi artillery shelling targeting the border areas of Saada, in the north of the country.

Security sources reported that the enemy army targeted residential villages in the Ghafra district of the Dhaher border directorate with several heavy artillery shells over the past few hours, killing a number of sheep and damaging homes and property.

The border areas of Saada are being subjected to continuous Saudi shelling amidst a suspicious silence from the international community regarding the Saudi regime’s crimes against Yemeni civilians and their homes in the border areas of Sa’ada.