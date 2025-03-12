Cabinet Blesses Leaders’ Decision To Begin Military Measures Against The Israeli Enemy

The Cabinet held on Tuesday its regular meeting under the chairmanship of President Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi , which was devoted to discussing a number of topics on its agenda.

The Cabinet, which began its meeting by listening to verses from the Holy Qur’an, blessed the decision of Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, emphasizing the deadline for the entry of aid into Gaza Strip and the readiness of the armed forces to carry out operations at the moment the deadline expires if the aid does not enter Gaza Strip.

The council affirmed the government’s commitment to support and back any executive measures to be taken regarding the commander’s decision.

The Council praised the heroic role of the Yemeni Armed Forces , its mujahideen men in defending the homeland , its protectors and confronting the aggressors, including the heroic direct confrontation against the US and British aggressor forces.

He expressed pride in the level of qualitative development witnessed by the Armed Forces, which was embodied in its advanced defensive and offensive capabilities, which had a great and influential role in the context of “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, supporting the mujahideen of the Palestinian factions and supporting the brothers in Gaza.

The Cabinet approved the draft executive regulations of Law No. (1) of 2018 on combating human trafficking crimes, as well as the draft regulations of the special bank account system to assist victims of human trafficking crimes submitted by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Judge Mujahid Ahmed Abdullah, and directed the completion of the necessary legal procedures to issue the two regulations.

The Council approved the memorandum of the Finance Minister, Abdul Jabbar Ahmed Mohammed, regarding the results of the inventory and evaluation of the assets of the Dhamar General Hospital Authority as of 12/31/2021.

The Council approved the adoption of the Authority’s financial position in accordance with the results of the valuation on both sides of the assets and claims, provided that the balances of the financial position accounts determined according to the valuation results and their explanatory statements are recognized in the books and the Authority records, and are considered opening balances and arrange the necessary accounting and technical procedures for the classification and categorization of the unified accounting system.

The Council heard a report from the Deputy Minister of Interior, Major General Abdulmajid Al-Murtada, on the security situation and the implementation of the security plan for the holy month of Ramadan in the capital and the provinces, and the efforts made by the ministry and security agencies to consolidate security and stability, maintain the tranquility of society, and combat crime in all its forms, types and levels.

The report emphasized the stability of the security situation in general in the Capital , the free provinces and the continuous rooting of security in them. The report praised the conscious and responsible cooperation of honorable and zealous members of society with the security services , their vital contribution to combating crime, hostile , subversive activities and serving justice.

The Council praised the great efforts exerted by the security establishment to root security , stability and maintain the tranquility of society, and the reflection of this on the living reality touched by everyone in the capital Sana’a and the free provinces.

The Council emphasized the importance of maintaining high vigilance to confront hostile activities , decisively confront and thwart them, as well as the early control of crime and protecting society from its evils.