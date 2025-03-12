Yemeni Armed Forces Announce The Resumption Of Israeli Ships Attack In The Red And Arabian Seas, Bab Al-Mandab, And The Gulf Of Aden

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the resumption of Israeli Ships Attack in the designated operational area of ​​the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden. This comes after the deadline granted by the Leader of the Revolution to mediators to persuade the Israeli enemy to reopen Gaza crossings and allow the entry of aid into Gaza, and the mediators were unable to achieve this.

The Armed Forces confirmed in a statement issued today by its official spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, that this ban will take effect from the time of its announcement. They noted that any Israeli ship attempting to violate this ban will be targeted in the declared operational area.

They also confirmed that this ban will continue until the crossings to Gaza are reopened and aid, food, and medicine are allowed to enter.