US-Saudi-Emirati crimes on this day in history

On this day, March 11, the American-Saudi-Emirati aggression targeted civilians in a number of governorates, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens, most of them children and women, and the destruction of civilian facilities.

On March 11, 2016, a number of citizens were injured in a series of raids launched by the aggression’s aircraft on Al-Sitteen Street, northwest of Taiz city and Al-Taiziyah district, and the communications network in Al-Wahtah district in Lahj governorate was destroyed in a raid.

The enemy aircraft launched three raids on the Vocational Institute in Al-Mahjazah area in Sirwah district in Marib governorate, which resulted in severe damage to its buildings.

The aggression’s air force launched two raids on the Sadaba area in Al-Hazm city in Jawf governorate, and targeted with four raids the areas of Bran, Ayal Muhammad and Al-Fardah in Nihm district in Sana’a governorate, and with two raids the main road in Al-Arqoub area in Khawlan district, which led to severe damage to citizens’ homes, agricultural lands and the road.

On March 11, 2017, a woman was injured as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb left behind by the aggression in Al-Raqqa area in Haidan district in Sa’ada governorate, while the air force launched two raids on Jabal Mandaba in Baqim border district and a raid on Al-Imara area in Kitaf district, which caused severe damage to citizens’ property.

The aggression’s air force launched a raid on the entrance to the new market in the external Haima district in Sana’a governorate, which led to the cutting of the Sana’a- Hodeida road and severe damage to citizens’ homes and properties. It targeted the Al-Qardou’ area with three raids, launched two raids on the Al-Manara area, four raids on Wadi Al-Athrat and Bani Zatar area, and two raids on the Al-Aqran area in Nihm district, using cluster bombs, all of which caused damage to citizens’ properties and homes.

The enemy’s air force launched two raids on the strategic Haylan Mountain in the Sirwah district in Marib governorate, while the mercenaries launched artillery and missile shelling on the Al-Rabi’ah and Al-Matar areas in the district.

The aggression’s air force launched two raids north of Al-Omiari, a raid on Al-Omairi schools in Dhubab district, and another on the Yakhtol area in Mocha district in Taiz governorate, a raid on the Mustaba roundabout area in Hajjah governorate, and a raid on the Saudi military network site in Najran.

On March 11, 2018, the aggression’s air force launched three raids on the Sirwah district in Marib governorate, causing damage to citizens’ homes and farms. The aggression’s air force targeted Al-Dailami Air Base in the capital Sana’a with 13 raids, and Haradh and Midi districts in Hajjah governorate with 11 raids.

The enemy aircraft launched three raids on Jabal Al-Dhraa Al-Ahmar in Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate, and seven raids on Wadi Shawaq and Al-Saqiyah in Al-Ghail District in Jawf Governorate, and targeted a farm in Al-Jarahi District with three raids, a farm in Zabid District with four raids in Hodeida Governorate, and Hodeida International Airport with one raid.

In Sa’ada Governorate, the aggression aircraft launched three raids on Baqim District, one raid on Takhiya area in Majz District, three raids on Al-Far area in Kitaf District, and targeted a citizen’s car in Al Abu Jabara with one raid. It also launched a raid on Al-Qad area in Razih District, and two raids on Al-Malaheez area in Al-Dhaher District.

Scattered areas in Razih and Shada Districts were subjected to missile and artillery shelling by the Saudi army, causing damage to farms and citizens’ properties.

The aggressive aircraft launched a raid on Majazah in Asir and a raid on Al-Tala’ah site in Jizan.

On March 11, 2019, 15 citizens were killed in a raid launched by the enemy’s air force on the house of Ibrahim Al-Zalil in Kushar district in Hajjah governorate. Five women and a girl were also killed in a raid on the house of Mohammed Saleh Ahdab, and three children were targeted in Talan in the same district, which was subjected to 30 air raids.

The aggression’s air force launched two raids on Motoon district in Jawf governorate.

In Hodeida governorate, the aggression’s mercenaries targeted the villages of Al-Shajan and Al-Kaw’i with machine guns and artillery shells, and the village of Al-Sheikh in the Kilo 16 area in Doraihimi district with artillery. They bombed various areas of Tohaita district with 35 artillery shells and four guided missiles.

The mercenaries bombed Al-Halqa market, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qimma hotels and their surroundings, the College of Engineering, and residential neighborhoods on 50th Street in Hodeida city with artillery and heavy machine guns.

On March 11, 2020, a number of health sector cadres were martyred when the aggression’s aircraft targeted two ambulances, on