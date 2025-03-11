Thousands of activists demonstrate in New York against arrest of Palestinian student

Thousands of activists held a mass demonstration in New York last night to protest the arrest of Palestinian Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested by immigration officers on charges of participating in pro-Palestine protests against the “genocide” committed by the enemy in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), this comes amid ongoing online petitions demanding the immediate release of student Mahmoud Khalil. More than two million activists have signed petitions opposing his arrest and the efforts of local authorities in New York to deport him from the United States despite his legal presence through “permanent residency.”