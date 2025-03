Palestinian prisoner undergoes surgery hours after being released from torture

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club revealed that freed prisoner Naim Rashid Dababat, 26, from Tubas, underwent surgery last night, hours after his release from Megiddo Prison. He was severely beaten in the bus until the final moments before his release.

The Prisoners’ Club said in a statement that after medical examinations, it was revealed that Dababat had suffered a broken rib, which affected his lung function and necessitated surgery.

The Prisoners’ Club explained that Dababat was released after spending 22 months in Israeli prisons. This was his first arrest, and according to his family, he had not suffered any health problems befo