Israeli Occupation Attacks Damascus

The Israeli occupation steps up attacks against Syria as it takes more measures as part of its expansionist ambitions in the Arab country’s south.

An Israeli air strike was reported on the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday, with occupation military claiming it targeted command center belonging to the Palestinian resistance group, the Islamic Jihad.

Videos and photos circulated on social media showed an explosion at the edge of a building followed by thick plumes of smoke.

Reuters news agency quoted two Syrian security sources as saying that the target was a Palestinian person. The agency added that it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Syria’s state news agency said the building was located at the edge of Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation has been attempting to strengthen ties with residents of southern Syria, especially the Druze community.

Media reports said on Thursday that the Israeli occupation has sent 10,000 humanitarian aid packages to Syria’s Druze community, as a delegation of Druze clerics prepares to visit a pilgrimage site in the occupied territories on Friday for the first time since the occupation of Palestine in 1948.