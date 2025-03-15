Gaza Crossings Closed, Aid Blocked, & A Dangerous Escalation For The 14th consecutive Day

The Gaza Strip’s crossings remain closed for the fourteenth consecutive day, preventing the entry of aid, fuel, and diesel, a situation that has worsened the living conditions of citizens, as warned by international and human rights organizations.

This comes amid a dangerous escalation on the ground, as Israeli forces continue their siege of the Gaza Strip. Four Palestinians were killed yesterday in an Israeli shelling of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

A Palestinian young man was also killed Friday evening in the Sudanese sea area, north of Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said that fisherman Mohammed Riyad Siam, 22, was killed near the Sudanese sea area, north of Gaza, after Israeli warships fired a shell at his boat.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Journalists Forum announced on Friday the death of journalist Alaa Asaad Hashem, who succumbed to her injuries in a previous Israeli shelling of Gaza City during the genocide.

With Hashem’s death, the number of Palestinian journalists killed by the occupation during the Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023, has risen to 206.